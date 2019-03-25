Woman arrested in Wilmington sports bar stabbing

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman faces charges after a stabbing at a Wilmington sports bar.

Wilmington Police say Adrienne Debouse, 38, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

The stabbing happened Saturday afternoon at Jamrock Sports Bar & Grill, which is located in University Landing on College Road.

Police say the victim worked at the sports bar.

Debouse allegedly walked in and stabbed the employee. A witness called 911 and helped the victim until paramedics arrived.

No word yet on the extent of their injuries.

Debouse was arrested at the scene. She is being held without bond.