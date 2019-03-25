WPD hosts PAL Hoops Cross City Championship Thursday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Kids will hit the hardwood with area officers for a basketball game this week. It’s the ninth annual PAL Hoops Cross City Championship game.

The event, sponsored by the Wilmington Police Activities League, will take place at UNCW Trask Coliseum. Tip-off is at 5:15 p.m Thursday.

Ten players selected from each club (Community Boys and Girls Club and Brigade Boys and Girls Club) will face off for the 2019 title and the 5 foot tall trophy.

Free parking will be in the K Lot on UNCW’s campus.

Wilmington Police say PAL is an athletic based program designed to connect police officers with youth by engaging in positive activities that improve quality of life, present developmental opportunities and offer the prospect of a brighter future.

“Its concept is based on the belief that if kids are reached early enough they can develop strong positive attitudes toward police officers in their journey through life toward the goal of maturity and good citizenship,” WPD wrote in a news release.