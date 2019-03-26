‘A Walk to Remember’ co-stars reunite at ceremony

HOLLYWOOD, CA (WWAY/CNN) — From the Walk to Remember to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Mandy Moore is the latest Hollywood actress to be added to the list.

Moore currently stars as Rebecca Pearson in the NBC drama “This is Us.”

She’s also starred in movies such as the Princess Diaries, and License to Wed, and as the voice of Rapunzel in Disney’s Tangled.

Shane West, her “A Walk to Remember” co-star, even made an appearance at the star ceremony.

Stars have always sort of been our thing. Thankful to @shanewest for his kind words on this very special day, one which I will never forget. It was a walk (of fame) to remember.???? pic.twitter.com/qZj0R5bwSg — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) March 25, 2019

“A Walk to Remember” was filmed in Wilmington and surrounding areas in 2001.