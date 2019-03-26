Angeli walks it off as the Diamond Hawks down Coastal Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–UNCW baseball was pushed to their limits on Tuesday night, but a Doug Angeli RBI single in the 9th gave the Diamond Hawks the 5-4 win over No.12 Coastal Carolina.

UNCW led the Chanticleers 4-3 headed to the top of the 9th inning, until Kieton Rivers singled up the middle to tie the game at 4. That set up the stage for Angeli to come through after Noah Bridges advanced to third on an error.

- Advertisement -

Henry Ryan picked up the win in relief for UNCW to improve his season record to 3-2. Kep Brown had a big night offensively going (1-3) with a 2 run home run in the 4th inning to give UNCW the lead.

These two teams will meet up again on Wednesday night down in Conway, first pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.