Calabash man charged in couple’s murder to face death penalty

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man accused of killing a husband and wife at the beginning of the year will face the death penalty when his case goes to trial.

On Monday, Judge Robert Floyd approved the state’s request to seek the death penalty, after the prosecution stated the aggravating factors that rose to the level of seeking capital punishment.

- Advertisement -

On January 9, Torrence O’Neal Helms, Junior allegedly fatally stabbed Theresa Lee Rowell, 55, and Dennis Edmund Rowell, 66, at their home on Ivey Stone Court in Shallotte.

Their daughter, who was also stabbed, called 911 and identified Helms, a family friend, as the attacker.

While deputies were on their way to the call, they spotted Helms and gave chase, with speeds reached up to 105 miles per hour.

Related Article: Students graduate from Texas school where shooting killed 10

Helms crashed and then ran from the vehicle. After a brief chase, law enforcement took him into custody.

Helms is charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He remains in the Brunswick County Detention Center.