Developer withdraws application for Carolina Shores HUD housing proposal

CAROLINA SHORES, NC (WWAY) — After a heated meeting that brought out dozens of Carolina Shores residents, a developer has withdrawn his application to rezone a portion of Ocean Highway to build a housing development.

According to the Town of Carolina Shores, The BTR Communities Group, LLC withdrew his request to change the zoning from Highway Commercial to Planned Residential.

On Wednesday, the planning board held a hearing at town hall to discuss the matter.

The plan was to build an 84-unit U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development housing complex on Highway 17, next to the CVS.

Residents spoke out, citing lack of infrastructure, public transportation, jobs and a town police department.

The item will stay on the Board of Commissioners meeting agenda for April 4, so the town can make written notice of withdrawal.