Man pleads guilty to murder in fatal Brunswick County crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man who was behind the wheel in a fatal car accident in 2017 will spend up to 20 years in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

On July 21, 2017, Cody Kohler failed to stop at an intersection at Hickman and Calabash roads in Brunswick County and hit a car driven by Justin Milliken.

Terry Evans, Jr, a passenger in Milliken’s vehicle was ejected and severely injured and another passenger, Timothy Fulford, Sr., was treated for injuries to his arm and and shoulder.

Evans died on August 2, 2017.

Kohler pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated felony serious injury by vehicle on Monday.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol determined Kohler was operating his vehicle at the time of the crash with an alcohol concentration in excess of .15.

The State of North Carolina also presented evidence during the plea that Kohler had been convicted of a DWI in 2013 in Brunswick County, and of reckless driving in 2011 in Columbus County.