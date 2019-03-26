NCDOT suspends Ocracoke, Currituck ferries due to high winds

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Transportation officials have suspended ferry runs on the North Carolina coast because of high winds.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said on its social media pages that the Pamlico Sound runs between Ocracoke and ports at Swan Quarter and Cedar Island were suspended for the day on Tuesday.

In addition, the department also suspended the Ocracoke-to-Hatteras route as well as service on Currituck Sound.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Outer Banks effective until Wednesday. Gusts of up to 50 mph (80 km/h) were reported along the coast Tuesday.

Travelers are being advised to call their local terminals for additional information.