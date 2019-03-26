Pet Pals: German Shepherd mix perfect fit for active family

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a pup who is looking to join someone on their afternoon run.

He’s a German Shepherd mix who shelter staff describe as energetic, curious and happy. He has a black and tan coat and is full grown, with a medium build.

To meet him, head to New Hanover County Animal Services. County residents can adopt for $70. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to Noon.

