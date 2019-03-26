Sea Devil women’s basketball finishes third at JUCO Nationals

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Cape Fear community college women’s basketball team had their title hopes come up just short in Harrison, AR over the weekend. The Sea Devils fell in the semifinals, but responded by beating Lackawanna in the third place game, 94-82.

“I’m so proud of all we’ve accomplished this year,” said head coach Lori Drake. “Losing our pre-season to the hurricane was hard, and to have come this far is simply amazing.”

The Lady Sea Devils finished the season with an outstanding 28-5 record. The CFCC men fell in the second round of their National tournament finishing the year with a 27-6 record.