FIRST ON WWAY: Bradley trial delays another New Hanover County murder case

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man charged in a fatal Monkey Junction shooting two years ago will not go on trial in May, because of another capital murder case that is still underway.

Aaron Stephens is accused of shooting and killing Terry Greenwood, 39, and stabbing Anthony Lanza, 35, in his neighborhood on Julia Drive.

The murder happened in the early morning hours of March 22, 2017. During Stephens’ first court appearance, Assistant District Attorney Dru Lewis gave more details about what led to the shooting.

Lewis stated Stephens and Greenwood had prior altercations about Stephens’ wife. Investigators say on the night of the murder the two argued elsewhere, it then led back to Stephens’ home on Julia Drive.

An autopsy shows Greenwood was stabbed eight times and shot in the face. The second victim Anthony Lanza was also stabbed several times in the chest.

Several months after Stephens was arrested, a judge reduced Stephens’ bond to $300,000. He posted bond and has remained on house arrest.

The New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office says the defense attorney for Stephens is currently involved in the James Bradley murder trial. Bradley was found guilty of murder on Tuesday, with the sentencing phase of the trial starting on Thursday.

The trial for Stephens was scheduled to begin in May, but has been postponed to allow the defense more time between trials.

The district attorney’s office says a new date has not been set.