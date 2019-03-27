British prime minister says she will step down after Brexit

(CBS News) — U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May told lawmakers she is prepared to step down “earlier than I intended” in order to win passage of her Brexit divorce deal from the European Union.

May told lawmakers from the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers that she wanted to do what was right for the country.

The comments marked the first time May signaled she was prepared to quit in order to secure the necessary votes for the passage of the divorce deal she has negotiated with the EU but which has been rejected heavily on two occasions by lawmakers.

“I know there is a desire for a new approach — and new leadership — in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations, and I won’t stand in the way of that,” she said.

The next phase will deal with Britain’s future relationship with the EU. Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29 but May secured a short delay after lawmakers rejected the deal.

This is a developing story and will be updated.