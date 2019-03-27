Britt’s Donuts in Carolina Beach reopens Friday for 2019 season

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Hot, glazed, and gooey goodness! Who is ready for Britt’s Donuts in Carolina Beach to open for the season? Well, you don’t have to wait too much longer!

The famous donut shop, located on the boardwalk, reopens for the 2019 season at 4:00 p.m. Friday. They will stay open 10:00 or until they run out of donuts.

- Advertisement -

Store officials say they will be open on weekends until Memorial Day weekend. Hours on Saturday are 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The shop will run on this same weekend schedule with the exception of Easter weekend at which time Britt’s will be open Easter Sun 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. and Mon 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. or until donuts run out.

The shop will be open 7 days a week starting the Memorial Day weekend.

Related Article: Freeman Park closed as crews set up for beach nourishment project

Happy eating!