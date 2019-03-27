Castle Hayne woman accused of insurance fraud

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 25-year-old Castle Hayne woman is accused of insurance fraud.

Jeneva Powell allegedly lied to Nationwide Insurance Co. about how her SUV was damaged. Investigators learned it happened during a fight between her and her boyfriend.

According to the arrest warrant, the offense occurred on Nov. 1, 2018.

Powell was arrested on March 14. An Onslow County magistrate gave Powell a $2,800 unsecured bond.

Powell was charged with felony insurance fraud.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says fraud is felt every time consumers pay their insurance premiums. Causey estimates fraud costs North Carolinians between 15 and 20 cents on every dollar paid on insurance premiums.

“Insurance fraud affects our economy. Not only does it damage insurance companies, it cheats businesses and consumers too,” Commissioner Causey said. “This kind of white-collar crime is unacceptable. That’s why I’ve doubled the number of Special Agents to investigate insurance fraud. Cracking down on fraud will put more money in the pockets of businesses and consumers.”