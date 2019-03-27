Cinderella’s Closet to host events for girls in need of prom dress

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Any girl who needs a prom dress and accessories in New Hanover County is now able to get help.

Cinderella’s Closet is having its first shopping event at Grace United Methodist Church, 401 Grace Street, in Wilmington from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Cinderella’s Closet helps girls who have financial issues afford clothing for their prom.

More girls are still needed to sign up for Saturday. You can register right up until the event.

There will be a second event on Saturday, April 13.

If you any questions, you can email Cinderella’s Closet.