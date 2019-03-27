How law enforcement is stepping up to take down animal cruelty

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says animal cruelty is something that can often go overlooked. That’s why they are stepping up their training in an effort to help protect pets.

The office partnered with several animal agencies to host an event to bring awareness on how to spot animal cruelty.

- Advertisement -

“The calls that come in are typically first to our animal control,” Gail Thomssen said. “They need to be aware and be able to identify signs of abuse, or cruelty, or neglect, or fighting.”

Thomssen works with the Humane Society of the U.S. partnered with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the NC Animal and Rabies Control Association to train law enforcement officers across the state on how to spot animal abuse, even when they least expect it.

“This is something that gets overlooked a lot,” Major Tommy Tolley said. “A lot of our law enforcement officers just don’t have the training or the knowledge of how to proceed if they see animal cruelty.”

Tolley says in day to day life, officers deal with the human side, and sometimes animals come second. He says the goal is to give every officer the tools to spot animal cruelty from anywhere.

“To be able to come in as an organization like The Humane Society of the United States and be able to offer this training and to partner with some of the other organizations, it’s really important for us and for our state to be able to identify that and help control some of these animal cruelty issues that we have,” Thomssen said.

26 different agencies sent members of their team to the training Wednesday.