Inmate pleads guilty to inappropriately touching Pender teen

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former Pender County man, who is currently serving time in prison in Virginia, has pleaded guilty to child sex crimes.

Between October 2016 and March 2017, 63-year-old James Allen Bunch inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl that he knew. During the investigation of the sexual assault, investigators learned that Bunch had recently sold a firearm, which he was prohibited from possessing due to his prior felony convictions.

Bunch pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of indecent liberties with a child and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He received a two consecutive sentences of 20-33 months in prison.

Bunch is currently serving a sentence in Virginia for possession of a firearm, and was previously convicted of aggravated sexual battery in that state.

After he is released, he will be placed on five years post-release supervision. Bunch is required to register as a sex offender for a period of life.