Police: Man dies after being stabbed in neck by boyfriend near Raleigh apartment

RALEIGH (WTVD) — Raleigh police are investigating after a man was stabbed near his apartment early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at an apartment complex on Tivoli Court off Capital Boulevard.

The 47-year-old victim was found stabbed near his apartment around 2:30 a.m. He was taken to WakeMed where he died.

Officers have not yet released his identity. However his mother identified him as Terrell Boyette. She said Terrell was the “backbone” of their family.

Police said the suspect is the victim’s 24-year-old boyfriend; he is not in custody, but a search is underway.

