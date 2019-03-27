Man goes to prison for trying to meet Pender County girl for sex

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Sampson County man pleaded guilty in court this week for sexting with a 13-year-old girl and trying to meet her to have sex.

Between June and July 2018, Aaron Bradley Woodcock, of Ivanhoe, began an online relationship with a teen girl he previously knew.

During these online conversations, sexually explicit pictures/videos were exchanged.

On at least two occasions, Woodcock either met with or attempted to meet with his victim. On the last such attempt, Pender County detectives were waiting for him and placed him under arrest.

Law enforcement officers were able to confirm the online actions after executing search warrants on seized cellular phones and social media accounts.

Woodcock pleaded guilty on Monday two counts of indecent liberties with a child and 2nd degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He received a sentence of 13-25 months in prison. After he is released, he will have two consecutive suspended sentences of 25-90 months plus 13-25 and 3 years of supervised probation.

Woodcock is required to register as a sex offender for a period of 30 years. Woodcock had no prior criminal history.