Man pleads guilty to setting Hampstead home on fire while family inside

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — A Clayton man is going to prison after he set a house on fire while the family was inside.

45-year-old Jason Bradley Morgan and his girlfriend, who were believed to be impaired at the time, went to the house at 20512 US Highway 17 trying to buy drugs on June 23, 2017.

- Advertisement -

During an argument, Morgan warned the victim not be home when he came back. Approximately 20 minutes later, Morgan came back and threw a Molotov Cocktail at the victim’s home.

The siding of the home was melted before the fire was put out. The victim’s grandchildren and two other adults were inside at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported, however, there was damage to the house.

Morgan pleaded guilty on Tuesday to first degree arson and was sentenced to at least four and a half years in prison.