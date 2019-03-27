Murphy’s Celtic Legacy to perform at Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Performers from Murphy’s Celtic Legacy stopped by WWAY Wednesday to talk with Donna Gregory about their upcoming performance at the Wilson Center .

Murphy’s Celtic Legacy, which was produced and choreographed by Chris Hannon, is a theatrical Irish Dance experience about the Murphy’s Clan and their venture for peace.

The show has been on a national tour of the USA and Canada since February 10, featuring world class dancers and musicians from around the globe. Murphy’s has an original story, choreography and musical soundtrack .

Murphy’s Celtic Legacy performs at the Wilson Center in Wilmington on Thursday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.