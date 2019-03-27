NC student dies after contracting meningitis

STANLY COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — Officials said a student at South Stanly High School has died after contracting meningitis.

District officials said after receiving notification from the student’s family Monday, they immediately contacted local health officials, who then called the state for guidance.

They said the student had recently transferred from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District, but it was unclear from which school.

Stanly County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff James said the principal had called the boy’s family after several absences and that the family said the student had the flu.

The student was hospitalized and the family members confirmed on Monday that he had died, James said.

The Stanly County Health Department said it’s confirmed the type of meningitis the student had does not put others at risk and there is of no public health concern.

