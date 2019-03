WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating after a shooting in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon.

Wilmington Police Department says the shooting happened just after 1:00 p.m. near 13th & Greenfield streets.

One person was taken to hospital, according to WPD.

Police are looking for a gold van.

Call Wilmington Police or use Text-a-Tip if you have any information.