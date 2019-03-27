Police arrest 3 suspected of crashing 1,800-can food display

ANCHORAGE, AK (AP) — Police have arrested three juveniles suspected of crashing a display of 1,800-food cans collected for an Alaska food bank.

The chest-high structure built by 17 engineering students at Anchorage’s Dimond High School was displayed at the Dimond Center mall.

The display was the only student structure in an annual “Canstructure” competition, which raises food donations for the Food Bank of Alaska. Architecture and engineering firms entered a dozen other entries.

Anchorage police say the suspects slammed their bodies into the display Sunday night and fled.

Two suspects are from Dimond High. The third is a home-school student. Police forwarded vandalism charges on all three to juvenile authorities.

The food was valued at $2,300. Many of the cans were damaged. The food bank is evaluating whether damaged cans can be accepted.