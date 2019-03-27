Quick start fuels Coastal Carolina past UNCW baseball

CONWAY, SC (WWAY)–Coastal Carolina baseball wasted no time getting revenge on UNCW for the walk-off on Tuesday. The Chanticleers scored six runs in the first three innings on Wednesday night down in Conway, as Coastal Carolina cruised to the 9-2 win.

Kep Brown continued his hot streak at the dish in the loss. Brown hit his 5th home run of the year and batted in a run for the 9th straight game. That streak tied the program record that was set back in 2001.

- Advertisement -

It was a rough start on the mound for Zarion Sharpe. Sharpe pitched just three innings and allowing six earned runs on four Chanticleer hits. This was his first loss on the year for UNCW.

The Seahawks will return back to Brooks Field on Friday night in conference play. UNCW will host a three-game series with William & Mary. First pitch in game one of the series is set for 6:00 p.m.