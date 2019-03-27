Road work expected for parts of 16th and 17th streets until mid-April

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Heads up on the roads! Drivers may see temporary lane closures on portions of 16th and 17th streets in Wilmington over the next few weeks.

Cape Fear Public Utility Authority’s contractor is conducting inspections and maintenance on sanitary sewer mains.

Work began Wednesday and will happen between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. approximately one block in each direction between Queen and Market streets.

The work is expected to continue until mid-April.

According to a news release, during this time contractors for CFPUA will do video inspections on and clean, repair and install lining as needed on sanitary sewer main. This program helps to minimize issues within the sewer system.