Routine oil change reveals large nest of mice in NC family’s car

CARY, NC (WTVD) — A North Carolina mother was shocked when a mechanic told her what was living inside her car.

When you take your car in for an oil change, you expect the mechanic to ask, “Would you like us to change your cabin air filter?” However, you likely don’t expect that filter to be the home of a family of mice.

“I am so glad I agreed to check my filter!” Christie Matta said.

Matta took her 2012 Range Rover to Euro Motors in Raleigh for the routine oil change. That’s where they made the stomach-turning discovery.

“We are a single-car family, and we drive often. It’s not as if these mice found an abandoned engine to nest in,” Matta said, “I think they said the mice were trying to get after the snacks my kids were leaving in the car.”

Christie took pictures of the nest with her phone to show her husband Phil. He was in disbelief.

