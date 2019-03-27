Special Olympics hosts basketball skills day at UNCW

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–More than 500 Special Olympic athletes and volunteers filled Trask Coliseum on Wednesday for the annual basketball skills day at UNCW.

Athletes of all ages were able to work on their dribbling, shooting, and even played a few three on three games. This is just one of the many events that the New Hanover County Special Olympics hosts every year. The planning for the events starts months in advance to guarantee every athlete has the fun they deserve.

“It is a lot of planning before , so we can keep the stations exciting for the athletes,” said Co-Coordinator Brooke DeAmaral. “We want to make sure everyone at all skill levels can participate in the same activity.

The New Hanover county Special Olympics chapter is one of the largest in the state of North Carolina. The chapter will hold their Spring games on May 1st at Ashley High School.