FAIR BLUFF, NC (WWAY) —¬†Fair Bluff town leaders are hosting an open house of the new town hall.

Town officials moved into the new town hall and police department around a month ago. It sits behind the old bank and now Lumber River Visitor Center along Main Street.

- Advertisement -

The open house will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the afternoon Saturday. The town hall project was made possible by a grant from the Golden Leaf Foundation following hurricane Matthew.