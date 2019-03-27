Two New Hanover schools to move into new buildings next month

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two new schools are ready for its students. Construction is now finished at Blair and College Park Elementary schools in Wilmington.

Students and staff have waited patiently for a long time to move in, and that’s finally about to happen.

Leanne Lawrence, facility planning and construction director for New Hanover County schools, says their excited about the upcoming move.

“W’re as excited as probably the campuses to have the students in their final home,” Lawrence said.

She says the new buildings are safer.

“No one is gonna be getting in from the side or the back, and if they do approach the front they’re only gonna gain access to the building if they are deemed not to be a threat,” Lawrence added.

Wrightsville Beach Elementary School suffered a great deal of damage from Hurricane Florence.

Those students will move into the new Blair Elementary School, while Wrightsville Beach undergoes a major renovation.

As for students who attend College Park, they’ve been sharing a space at Castle Hayne Elementary since the storm.

Now, in less than a month, they’ll be at their permanent home.

“It’s been tight quarters I’m certain for them, but everyone is very much focused on being in their new school and we’re working very hard to prepare the school and we’ll be ready for them to start on April the 22,” Lawrence explained.

April 22 is the first Monday after spring break, which will give the students something to look forward to when they go back to school.