Wednesday is Manatee Appreciation Day!

FLORIDA (WWAY) — The last Wednesday of March is dedicated to celebrating one gentle giant sea creature: the manatee.

Manatees, also known as ‘sea cows’ are relatives of the elephant.

The U.S. Department of the Interior say manatees can grow to over 14 feet in length and weigh over 3,000 pounds. Manatees feed on seagrass and other aquatic plants.

Today, it’s estimated that there are at least 13,000 manatees in the world, with more than 6,500 in the southeastern U.S. and Puerto Rico. When surveys began in 1991, there were only about 1,200 manatees in Florida.

