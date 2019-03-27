Wolfpack hold off UNCW softball’s late rally

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY)–UNCW softball hung with ACC foe North Carolina State on Wednesday night in Raleigh, but couldn’t get the key hit late. The Seahawks fell to the Wolfpack 3-2 to fall to now (20-14) on the year.

UNCW collected just three hits on the night, two of those came on RBI’s from Janel Gamache and Rachel Willis.

- Advertisement -

Rylee Pate took the loss in the circle for the Seahawks. The junior went four innings allowing three earned runs on four hits. Pate’s record with the loss sits at (9-6) on the year.

UNCW will hit the road for the first time in conference play this weekend. The Seahawks will square off with the Elon Phoenix for a three game series starting on Friday night at 6:00 p.m.