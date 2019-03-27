Woman charged in duck hoarding case sentenced to probation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The woman charged with animal cruelty has entered an agreement in order for the charges to be dropped.

Cynthia Huber was charged with animal cruelty in 2017 when investigators found 153 ducks on her property.

Huber was sentenced earlier this month to six months of unsupervised probation. She was also ordered to pay court costs and fines, plus she cannot own any animals within New Hanover County.

All of Huber’s ducks and cats were taken away.

If she follows these orders, the charges will be dropped.