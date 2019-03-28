$50K Powerball winners: Four in NC, one in Cape Fear

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Check your Powerball tickets! Four in North Carolina won $50,000 after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing with one winner coming from right here in the Cape Fear.
A winning ticket was sold Buy & Go on Ploof Road in Leland, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.
Others winning tickets were sold at the Quality Mart on NC Highway 68 North in Oak Ridge and the Food Lion on Burlington Road in Whitsett and Joe’s Sports Bar & Grill on Exchange St. NW in Concord.
Four lucky NC players won $50,000 in last night’s #Powerball drawing! The tickets were sold at the Quality Mart on NC Hwy 68 N in Oak Ridge, the @FoodLion on Burlington Rd in Whitsett, the Buy & Go on Ploof Rd in Leland and Joe’s Sports Bar & Grill on Exchange St NW in Concord. pic.twitter.com/LYAGSM5w8I
A single ticket sold in Wisconsin matched all six numbers in the Wednesday night Powerball drawing to win the third-largest jackpot in US lottery history.
The winning numbers are 16, 20, 37, 44, 62. The Powerball number is 12.