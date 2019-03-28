Cadbury releases commercial starring Wilmington bulldog

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We are melting! Cadbury has released their iconic “Clucking Bunny” commercial featuring a Wilmington pup and he is beyond cute.

More than 4,000 entries of pets wearing bunny ears were submitted to the first official Cadbury “Bunny” Tryouts. It was cuteness overload from 20 semi-finalists, but the Cadbury team chose Henri the English bulldog as the winner.

The commercial was originally set to air later in April, but was released early.

You can watch it here:

The company even shared a behind the scenes look at filming the commercial.

Fans can see the commercial online now, starring Henri, and on national television beginning in early April.

“We’re ecstatic by the level of support we have received from fans across the country who followed the ‘Bunny’ Tryouts this Easter season,” said Katrina Vatter, Marketing Team Member, Cadbury US brand. “Henri was a natural in front of the camera when we filmed the commercial, and we could really see his personality shine as he gave us his best Clucking ‘Bunny’ impression.”

In addition to starring in the new Cadbury Clucking Bunny Commercial, Henri also received $5,000. The Cadbury brand has also donated $10,000 to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).