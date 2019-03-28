Columbus County leaders to host events promoting unity

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Community and faith leaders are planning a series of events next week called “Unify Columbus” with the goal of promoting collaboration.

“Our goal is to help the citizens of Columbus County remember that we are all neighbors who live together and work together,” said Dalton Dockery, one of the organizers of the event. “Just because someone disagrees with an opinion, it does not make them the ‘enemy.'”

On Thursday, April 4, pastors from all over the county have been invited to meet for a luncheon sponsored by Columbus Regional Healthcare System. It will be held at First Baptist Church in Whiteville.

“Our pastors and church members are key to helping set the tone for Columbus County to come together, heal from their divide and focus on what we can do to unite as a community once again,” Dockery said.

On Friday, April 5, county residents are being asked to wear blue to symbolize unity among the county.

A big gathering will be held Saturday, April 6, in Bowers Auditorium at Whiteville High School starting at 11 a.m.

“For one hour, we hope and pray that we will spark a movement that will spread all over the county focusing on what unites us together, pray for healing and forgiveness from what divides us and rejoice in the diversity that makes us who we are as Columbus County,” Dockery said.

If you have questions about any of the events, call 910-234-2960.