Funeral planned for toddler killed in Carolina Beach accident

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Funeral plans have been made for the one-year-girl old who died after being hit by a car in Carolina Beach last week.

Cora Kruger was killed and her grandmother injured after they were hit by a Jeep while in a crosswalk in Carolina Beach on March 22.

Cora’s celebration of life ceremony will be at Beach Community Church on 4th Street and Cape Fear Boulevard in Carolina Beach Saturday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

A close family friend says everyone is invited because Cora loved everyone.

Her grandmother Cathy Hagelstein asks that no one wear black, but instead to dress brightly and in fun clothing in honor of Cora.

Heather Ligotino has been charged in the fatal crash.