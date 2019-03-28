Life or death: Sentencing begins for convicted killer James Bradley

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — James Bradley will either be sentenced to death or life behind bars for the death of Elisha Tucker, his third murder victim.

The jury has found Bradley guilty of murdering Tucker on Tuesday.

Thursday was the first day of the sentencing phase of Bradley’s murder trial.

One witness revealed some disturbing details about the death of Bradley’s eight year old stepdaughter Ivy Gibson, who he killed back in the 1980’s.

The prosecution had planned to call Gibson’s mother to the stand, but the judge ruled against it.

The defense brought in an expert witness who reviewed Bradley’s time he has spent behind bars. That expert says he never had one bad report and even went as far as calling him a model inmate.

The defense also brought in a forensic psychologist who reviewed Bradley’s childhood history. She says she saw what could possibly be some childhood trauma.

No decisions were made and the hearing is will continue Friday. Whatever the jury decides, Bradley will spend the rest of his life behind bars.