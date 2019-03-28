Local 4-H launches family empowerment program to combat opioid crisis

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new program by the Brunswick County 4-H works to empower families while also addressing how that empowerment can combat the opioid crisis.

The group is hosting an 11 week program at the NIR YMCA in Wilmington to sit down with parents and their kids. A majority of the program will work with kids aged 10 through 14 to better their relationships and communications within the home and outside of it.

Near the end, the program will shift to talk about opioid medication and the efforts to reduce and prevent drug abuse.

“One is make a difference in these families lives. Make a positive family environment for them and just build on what they already have,” said Morgan King who works as a youth development agent with 4-H. “The second is that these families go out and tell other families what they are learning and make sure that they are modeling that behavior and tell the community about opioids and how we can prevent them.”

If you’d like to take part in the program you can attend their weekly meetings Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. in the community room at the Nir Family YMCA.