Middle schoolers build weather stations at annual Girls in Technology summit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — GE Hitachi hosted its annual Girls in Technology summit at UNCW Thursday.

The 11th annual event brought together more than 130 middle school girls from 14 schools in New Hanover and Pender counties to promote women in science, technology, engineering and math as well as business.

“Our goal is to foster the students’ interest in technology through a hands-on project and inspire them through interactions with successful women in STEM careers,” said Mona Badie, chief information officer and chief digital officer for GEH.

More than 30 female engineers and technologists from GEH served as coaches, mentors and judges at the summit.

The seventh and eighth grade students were divided into groups and completed digital technology and programming activities to build weather stations and capture weather data.