Ogden’s new fire station is almost ready for use

OGDEN, NC (WWAY) — You can do a lot with $4.6 million, but one of the best things to do is build a new 13,000 square-foot fire station in Ogden.

Ogden had been in need of a new fire station for a few years due to the constant population growth in New Hanover County.

Chief Donnie Hall says that the growth in our area has not impacted the fire departments ability to serve us, but that the new building’s features will make it even easier on the firefighters.

“As you walk through the building, you’ll pick up on there’s more natural lighting in there,” Hall said. “The tones that are used in the color scheme are more soothing tones. The building is laid out to provide private space for the firefighters to sleep and rest at and also on the other side of our building we have some stuff dedicated for decontamination which is a serious concern for firefighter now with all the carcinogens.”

Hall believes it’ll be just another week before they are able to use this station.