Police investigating triple shooting in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WNCN) — Lumberton police are investigating the shooting of three men Wednesday evening.

Police say the shootings occurred in the 200 block of Main Street about 6:20 p.m.

The victims are identified as 66-year-old Dawson Bryant, 31-year-old Nathaniel Douglas and 28-year-old Jererd Douglas, all from Lumberton. The Douglases are related.

Nathaniel and Jererd Douglas were flown to area hospitals with life-threatening injures. Bryant’s injuries are considered non life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.