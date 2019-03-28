The ‘Web Device’ makes its North Carolina debut at New Hanover Regional Medical Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — “One and done,” that’s how specialists are describing a new piece of technology that was recently approved by the FDA to treat aneurysms, because it’s just that good.

It’s called the “Web Device.” It’s a woven sphere that goes directly inside the aneurysm.

Older methods like stents and coils are just as effective, but the Web Device is all around much more efficient.

Dr. Vinodh Doss at NHRMC is the lucky guy who got to perform the very first web device insertion in all of North Carolina.

“Procedure times are dramatically reduced,” Dr. Doss said. “We do these procedures under x-ray so it’s less x-ray exposure, less contrast exposure. Cases generally last 30 minutes. How many brain surgeries can you do in 30 minutes?”

Dr. Doss said that New Hanover Regional Medical Center strives to give our community top of the line comprehensive aneurysm treatments, and using the Web Device only helps their cause.