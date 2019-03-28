UNCW hosts perfect Jazz filled weekend

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Calling all Jazz lovers, UNCW has the perfect weekend for you.

On March 29, The Department of Music at UNCW will host the 37th annual JazzFest concert. It will feature drummer, producer and educator Terri Lyne Carrington and members of the UNCW jazz faculty.

The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. in Kenan Auditorium.

North Carolina JazzGirls Day is March 30, which is sponsored by the music department at UNCW and the Jazz Arts Initiative of Charlotte.

An all-female ensemble performance featuring Montreal-based saxophonist and composer Christine Jensen and UNCW music faculty member Natalie Boeyink at 7:30 p.m. in Kenan Auditorium.

Tickets for both shows are $6.

