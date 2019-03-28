Want to be a storm spotter? Here’s where you can get training

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Spring-like weather can feel great after a long winter, but it also can bring stormy weather.

Thunderstorms become common, but some can be stronger than others. The National Weather Service needs your help in spotting the difference between an ordinary thunderstorm and one that could produce severe weather like hail, straight line wind gusts, or tornadoes.

Storm spotters help fill in the gaps between surface weather stations and radars by providing reports to the NWS meteorologists in charge of making life-saving warning decisions. Not only can spotter reports improve warning lead time, they add accuracy and detail of the threat. Spotter information is also used to verify warnings, which researchers use to improve the warning process.

The National Weather Service, in partnership with the Columbus County Emergency Management is holding a free SKWYWARN spotter training at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the 40 Government Complex road in Whiteville.

You can find more information here or contact michael.kochasic@noaa.gov.