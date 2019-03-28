Ward signs to play football at St. Andrews University

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY)–Jonathan Ward had success on the football field for the Topsail Pirates this fall and it has shown. Ward signed his National Letter of Intent on Thursday afternoon to continue his education and football career at St. Andrews University.

“It was amazing and the atmosphere today was incredible,” said Ward. “I’m glad I get to move on and play at the next level.”

Ward hauled in 27 catches during the 2018 season for 446 yards and four touchdowns to led the Pirate wide-receiving core. He will join a St. Andrews team that went just 2-7 last season.