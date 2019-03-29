11 dynamic speakers ‘bridge’ connections to modern issues

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We cross bridges everyday either physically or metaphorically. Eleven dynamic speakers take the term to new heights Friday, in local “Ted Talks” by sharing their own relationships with bridges.

TedxAirlie is an independently-organized Ted Talk. Out of 88 applications from across the country, these eleven speakers had the most dynamic messages. From bridging the gap of ability from an empowered disabled woman to building bridges of innovation from entrepreneurs, Organizer Ashley Garner says this year-long project was a success.

“The guests whether they be here or whether they be virtual are going to have a lot of takeaways on changes they can make in their lives,” said Garner. “It may [also] just inspire them to make a change of their own in whatever way they feel like.”

Each of the speaker’s talk will be recorded for submission to Ted.com.

The goal of this event is to spark deep discussion and inspire big ideas.

Some Ted Talk fans traveled miles to enjoy this event.