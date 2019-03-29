Need for foster parents high across the Cape Fear

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — There is a tremendous need for single and married people who are willing to become foster parents.

The Easterseals UCP Wilmington Child Development Center license foster homes primarily in Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender Counties. The organization’s Foster Care Program receives about 5-to-7 referrals daily.

- Advertisement -

In New Hanover County alone, there are more than 300 children who need a foster parent.

One of the biggest myths people have is that assuming parents must be married but the organization actually recruits parents who are single or in a long-term committed relationship including heteorosexual, gay or lesbian couples.

Nicole Smithers, who is the foster care program coordinator, says the basic requirement is that you love kids and want to help.

If you are interested in learning more about becoming a foster parent, an Open House will be held Tuesday, April 2, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Easterseals UCP Wilmington Child Development Center office located at 4130 Oleander Drive, Wilmington.