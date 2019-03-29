Big inning fuels New Hanover past Ashley on the diamond

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Ashley baseball had New Hanover right where they wanted them through four innings leading the game 3-0. Then, the Wildcats came to life scoring seven runs in the 5th inning alone. That big inning would fuel New Hanover to the come from behind 7-3 win over the Eagles.

Alex Sniffen was huge in relief for the Wildcats, picking up the win. He pitched five innings allowing no runs and struck out nine Ashley hitters.

The win gives New Hanover a two-game lead in the Mideastern conference standings over the Eagles. The Wildcats improve to (9-0) on the year, while Ashley falls to (9-2, 5-2).