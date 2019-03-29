Deputies looking for missing Brunswick teen last seen leaving for school

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you seen him? The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen who has been reported missing.
BCSO says Devonte Jaleel Crawford, 17, was last seen around 6:15 a.m. Thursday leaving for school from his house in the Longwood community.
He is 5’4″-5’5″ and weighs about 120 pounds.
Deputies say Crawford is known to frequent both the Supply and Shallotte area.
Anyone with information should call Detective Philip Horne at (910) 713-6107 or call 911.